GAM Holding AG Acquires 5,447 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Synopsys by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Synopsys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,968,000 after acquiring an additional 245,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $254.34 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.23 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

