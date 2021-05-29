GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.27% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

