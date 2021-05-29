GAM Holding AG Acquires New Shares in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $2,352,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund purchased a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

BILI stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

