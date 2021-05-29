GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,099,030.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,228 shares of company stock valued at $854,188 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMED opened at $258.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day moving average of $273.76. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.42 and a 52 week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.