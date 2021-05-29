GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $472.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $458.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.33. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.91 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

