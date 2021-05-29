GAM Holding AG Boosts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

