GAM Holding AG Buys 3,839 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 366.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.48. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

