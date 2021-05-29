GAM Holding AG Buys New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

