GAM Holding AG Decreases Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 254,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.76.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

