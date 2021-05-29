GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 212.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Navistar International worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,640,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NAV opened at $44.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.87. Navistar International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.