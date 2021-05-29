GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 282.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Inovalon by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

