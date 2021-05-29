GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 148.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,518,000 after buying an additional 522,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $143.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

