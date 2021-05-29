GAM Holding AG Has $1.50 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

