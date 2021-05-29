GAM Holding AG Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 305.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.26% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

