GAM Holding AG Has $2.78 Million Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 1,434.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

