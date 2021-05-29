GAM Holding AG Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,817 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 321,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,917,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -858.00 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Vertical Research raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

