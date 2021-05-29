GAM Holding AG Invests $1.29 Million in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.15% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

TCRR stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.60 and a quick ratio of 32.60.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

