GAM Holding AG Invests $1.98 Million in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.25% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1,264.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $19.91 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $561.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

