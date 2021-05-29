GAM Holding AG Invests $2.08 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $208.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

