GAM Holding AG Invests $2.62 Million in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.