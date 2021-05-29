GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $525,098.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne FLIR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of Teledyne FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

