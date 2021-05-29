GAM Holding AG Purchases 582 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4,059.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $363.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

