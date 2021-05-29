GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

