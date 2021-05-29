GAM Holding AG Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.73. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.35 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.
In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $543,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,390 shares of company stock worth $6,589,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
