GAM Holding AG Purchases New Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,834,000 after buying an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

