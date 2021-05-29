GAM Holding AG Purchases New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Truist lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

