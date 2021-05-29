GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 264.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $369.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

