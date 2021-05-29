GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 1,322,944 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after buying an additional 75,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after buying an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $76,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB opened at $217.87 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

