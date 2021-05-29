GAM Holding AG Sells 16,100 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRUB. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Grubhub by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

