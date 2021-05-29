GAM Holding AG Sells 247,912 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,912 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $215,568.36. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 167,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $9,630,584.91. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 658,962 shares of company stock worth $40,872,607. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Discovery stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

