GAM Holding AG Takes $1.95 Million Position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 601,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. GAM Holding AG owned 1.11% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Communications Systems Group stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 1.47. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.67 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

