GAM Holding AG Takes $2.64 Million Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Riot Blockchain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIOT stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.30 and a beta of 4.36.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Riot Blockchain from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

