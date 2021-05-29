GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.09% of Cooper Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $66,303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth about $15,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

