Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $11.05 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Gas has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.47 or 0.00024213 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $85.81 million and $11.05 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00313052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00192068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00822245 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

