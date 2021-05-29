Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.56

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.56 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 73.20 ($0.96). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 71.10 ($0.93), with a volume of 120,179 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEMD. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In other news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

