Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.30

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.30 ($2.06) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.78). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 208,711 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51. The company has a market cap of £380.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 157.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. Genel Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.14%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.