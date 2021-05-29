Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,747.51

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,747.51 ($62.03) and traded as high as GBX 5,105 ($66.70). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,050 ($65.98), with a volume of 48,675 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,040.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,747.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Genus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

