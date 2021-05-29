Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBNXF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

GBNXF stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

