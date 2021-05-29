Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 199,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,198,000 after buying an additional 47,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

NYSE:GPN opened at $193.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,418 shares of company stock worth $8,392,461. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

