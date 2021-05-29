Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLD) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.21. Approximately 1,357,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,589,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.