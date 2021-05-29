GoldFund (GFUN) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $376,112.94 and $498.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009498 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001145 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

