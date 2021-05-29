Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Trading Up 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.68 and last traded at $59.27. Approximately 11,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 38,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 1,534.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000.

