Graft Price Tops $0.0005 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Graft has a market cap of $281,032.75 and approximately $100.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

