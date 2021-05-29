Gravity (GZRO) Reaches Market Cap of $143,047.38

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $143,047.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

