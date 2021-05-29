Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,065.36

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,065.36 ($26.98) and traded as high as GBX 2,531 ($33.07). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 2,491 ($32.55), with a volume of 168,544 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,501.67 ($19.62).

Get Greggs alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,373.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,065.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.10.

In other news, insider Richard Hutton sold 12,788 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($32.19), for a total value of £315,096.32 ($411,675.36). Also, insider Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22). Insiders sold a total of 128,350 shares of company stock valued at $276,203,623 over the last ninety days.

About Greggs (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.