Grid+ (GRID) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,857.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One Grid+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $56,857.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

