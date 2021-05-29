Grin Price Tops $0.38 (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001106 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $28.47 million and $5.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,594.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.70 or 0.06867327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.53 or 0.01883360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00487853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00184833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.28 or 0.00769738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00477729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.88 or 0.00459279 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 74,386,380 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

