Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $625.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $683.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.84 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a PE ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.65.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

