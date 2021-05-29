Handshake (HNS) Hits One Day Volume of $502,371.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a total market cap of $103.88 million and approximately $502,371.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,937.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,261.83 or 0.06664590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.38 or 0.01857435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00471377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00182836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.43 or 0.00705497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.69 or 0.00479389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00430739 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 391,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

