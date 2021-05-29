Hashshare (HSS) 1-Day Volume Hits $144.00

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Hashshare has a market capitalization of $79,723.95 and approximately $144.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashshare has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026200 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003217 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hashshare Coin Profile

Hashshare (HSS) is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,574,625 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en . Hashshare’s official Twitter account is @HashShare_CM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The HSS (Hashshare) is a project that combines the Bitcoin mining system with a Stakingnode. The HSS project was developed with the establishment of an efficient and stable Bitcoin mining system for anyone to participate in. The HSS team needed a cryptocurrency to promote global participation in diverse businesses funded by mining profits and began to develop a network which could provide highest transparency. In addition, the revenue generated by HSS project will be invested in projects separately prepared by the HSS team, which will expand the use of HSS token, and participants can expect increase in the value of HSS. The HSS team will strategically conduct mining in China and Kazakhstan to enhance profitability. “

Buying and Selling Hashshare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

