Head to Head Analysis: Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) versus Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) and Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peabody Energy has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Peabody Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Metallurgical Resources $1.42 billion 0.26 -$446.90 million ($1.59) -12.49 Peabody Energy $2.88 billion 0.23 -$1.87 billion ($3.77) -1.76

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peabody Energy. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peabody Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Peabody Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Metallurgical Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Peabody Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.47%. Peabody Energy has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential downside of 50.98%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Peabody Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Peabody Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Metallurgical Resources and Peabody Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Metallurgical Resources -28.90% -75.00% -11.51% Peabody Energy -67.78% -32.53% -6.80%

Summary

Alpha Metallurgical Resources beats Peabody Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia. The CAPP – Thermal segments operates one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in 17 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia; and had approximately 3.0 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 450,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involve financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

